Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Blackbaud by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -787.65, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,273.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,239 shares of company stock worth $1,685,378 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

