Rhumbline Advisers Sells 233 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.35. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $163.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

