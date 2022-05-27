JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 19,157 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,157 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Black Knight worth $36,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKI. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI opened at $68.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

