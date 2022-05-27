JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1,656.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,811 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,338,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.49% of Bancorp worth $35,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 811,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 160.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 37,312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 54.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.