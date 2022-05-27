JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 73,624 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,561,519 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $35,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Symmetry Investments LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 127,200 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,798 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,330,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,353 shares of company stock worth $9,858,430. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

