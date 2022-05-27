JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,266 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $36,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,861,311,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,429,000 after buying an additional 70,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,487,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 784,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,876,000 after buying an additional 66,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after buying an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $599.75 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $531.23 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $618.23 and a 200-day moving average of $625.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.33.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

