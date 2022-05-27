JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $36.66 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,788 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.40% of Golub Capital BDC worth $36,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,273,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $5,428,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 287,028 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 249,762 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

