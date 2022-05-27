Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.82% of Essent Group worth $41,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Essent Group stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.06. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

