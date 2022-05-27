JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 18,142 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,144,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $40,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

