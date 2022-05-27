JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,001,755 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,986,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,001,755 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $37,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 508.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 822,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 687,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 332,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 179,413 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.09 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.60) to €5.80 ($6.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.87.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

