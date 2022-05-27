JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 33,518 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 790,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $38,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of SRC stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

About Spirit Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.