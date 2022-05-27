JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 49,015 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.93% of PotlatchDeltic worth $37,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 54.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $7,478,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.40 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.11.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

