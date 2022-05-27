ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085,064 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of ICL Group worth $38,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $109,000.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $23.832 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.
ICL Group Company Profile
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
