iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.87% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $38,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAGG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,785,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,972,000 after buying an additional 860,968 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,229,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,067,000 after buying an additional 64,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after buying an additional 582,092 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,240,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after buying an additional 513,630 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period.

EAGG stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $56.08.

