JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.70% of UFP Industries worth $39,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $77.06 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,790. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

