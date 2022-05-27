JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of BeiGene worth $36,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.90 and its 200 day moving average is $227.09. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

