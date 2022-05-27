JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 2,962 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 482,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $36,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,451,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,434,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 978,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 614,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF opened at $64.23 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.