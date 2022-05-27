Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 628,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Chesapeake Energy worth $40,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $9,957,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,745,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 201,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,399,901 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $102.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.