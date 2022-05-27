JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $41.55 Million Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,618,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,324 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $41,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VERX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 1,697.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 163,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.50, a P/E/G ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

