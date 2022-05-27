JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Whirlpool worth $40,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $178.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.85 and its 200 day moving average is $203.05.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

