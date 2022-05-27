JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 102,141 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $39,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 691,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,754,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JLL opened at $195.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.93 and a 200-day moving average of $238.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $180.30 and a 52-week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

