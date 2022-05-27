Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.13% of Navient worth $38,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.55. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

