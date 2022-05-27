JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $38,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $252.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.72 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.91.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

