JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $39.25 Million Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,799,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $39,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,907 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,933,000 after purchasing an additional 361,628 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,760 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,081,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,289,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -224.34 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.