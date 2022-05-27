JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $36.82 Million Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 332,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of Grifols worth $36,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,240,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,731,000 after buying an additional 1,831,499 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,039,000 after buying an additional 601,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after buying an additional 406,891 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,513,000 after buying an additional 315,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRFS opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

GRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.98) to €21.40 ($22.77) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

About Grifols (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

