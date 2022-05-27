JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 86,375 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,375 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.87% of SLR Investment worth $37,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

SLRC opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $845.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.14. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.47%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

