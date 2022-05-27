JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,467 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.60% of GMS worth $41,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GMS by 264.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in GMS by 166.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in GMS during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

NYSE GMS opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

