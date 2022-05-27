iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 2,323.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,398,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $41,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 80.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

