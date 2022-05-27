Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $959,000 Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 302.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 687.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $95.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.76.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $754,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $487,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,742 shares of company stock worth $6,062,779. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Profile (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.