Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $80.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.23 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,655 shares of company stock worth $122,400 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

