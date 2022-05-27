Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $978,000 in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Children’s Place as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 117,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,291,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.