Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.21. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.37 and a 52 week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.59%.

CSWI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

