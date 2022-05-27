Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stake Reduced by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,096 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Datto were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Datto by 21.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Datto by 667.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 262,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Datto by 392.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 221,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Datto by 258.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $34.97 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $1,723,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $94,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,579 shares of company stock valued at $14,297,724. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

