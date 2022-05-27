Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 4,629 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Shares of MSFT opened at $265.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.43 and its 200-day moving average is $303.74. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

