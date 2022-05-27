5,228 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,228 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $265.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.74.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

