Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,672 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

MSFT stock opened at $265.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

