Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,638 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,022,280 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,689,093,000 after acquiring an additional 242,369 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 125,128 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 27,609 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 40,791 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

MSFT stock opened at $265.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

