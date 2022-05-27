Pictet Asset Management SA Invests $238,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

FLR opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

