Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,149 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in KB Home were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in KB Home by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

Shares of KBH opened at $34.38 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

