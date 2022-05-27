Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,911,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,022,280 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,689,093,000 after buying an additional 242,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $265.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.