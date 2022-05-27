Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,814,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 712.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

AGO stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

