Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $16.91 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,284 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $16,911,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.5% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,022,280 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,689,093,000 after acquiring an additional 242,369 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 125,128 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 27,609 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $265.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.74.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

