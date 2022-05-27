Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.89 per share, with a total value of $3,795,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,019,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,384,355.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 307,985 shares of company stock valued at $30,350,303. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.28 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.56.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

