Brokers Set Expectations for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 50,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 546,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100,889 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 110,892 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

