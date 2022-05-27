TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 118,513 shares.The stock last traded at $23.86 and had previously closed at $23.94.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

