Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 8,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,377,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.
GSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
