Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 8,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,377,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

GSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.