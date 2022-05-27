BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 8.8% Higher

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $6.65. 1,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 606,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth $2,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

