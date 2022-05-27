Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

