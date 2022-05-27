Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $44.01 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.78 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $123.13 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

