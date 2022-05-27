WealthShield Partners LLC Has $17.67 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 228.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

